Hornqvist (rest) will skate on the Panthers' first line against Carolina on Thursday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

After sitting out Tuesday's clash with Columbus, Hornqvist not only will be back in the lineup but also jump up to the first line with Alexander Barkov. The gritty veteran should also rejoin the No. 1 power-play unit and take up residence in front of the net. Prior to his absence. Hornqvist registered two goals on 27 shots and four helpers in his last nine outings and will look to pick up where he left off.