According to coach Joel Quenneville, Hornqvist (upper body) will return to the lineup for Sunday's Game 1 versus Tampa Bay, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Hornqvist is expected to slot into a third-line role as well as a spot on Florida's top power-play unit for Game 1 after missing the final seven contests of the regular season. The veteran winger has racked up 32 points through 44 games this campaign.
