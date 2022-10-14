Hornqvist wasn't on the ice for prolonged stretches Thursday, but he had enough time to score the game-winner as the Panthers' upended the Islanders 3-1.

Hornqvist is providing the high-powered Panthers with veteran leadership. In the season opener, the 35-year-old right winger also gave his team an offensive boost. Despite just 10:54 of ice time, Hornqvist scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at 3:43 of the third period.