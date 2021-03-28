Hornqvist (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.
Hornqvist was already designated to miss a week with the injury. His placement on injured reserve guarantees that he'll be out at least until April 1 versus the Red Wings, but there's a realistic chance he misses more games beyond that.
