Hornqvist scored a power-play goal on four shots and added three hits with two PIM in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Hornqvist deflected a Keith Yandle point blast to tie the game at 3-3 with 13:35 left in the third period. The 34-year-old right winger has been a terrific pickup for the Panthers, providing 12 goals -- including a team-leading seven on the power play -- and 25 points in just 31 games. Hornqvist has reached the 20-goal plateau eight times in his NHL career and would be a sure bet to make it nine if not for the abbreviated schedule in 2020-21.