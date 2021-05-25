Hornqvist scored a power-play goal on six shots, dished an assist and added three hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Hornqvist gave the Panthers a two-goal lead just 35 seconds into the third period. He added the lone helper on Frank Vatrano's empty-net tally. The 34-year-old Hornqvist has made his presence felt in the first-round series with five points, 15 hits, 12 PIM and 17 shots on net through five contests.