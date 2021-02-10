Hornqvist scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even strength assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.
The Panthers' second line did all the scoring for the team in this one, with Hornqvist's second-period tally proving to be the winner. The 34-year-old has had a strong start to the season with six goals and 10 points through 10 games, as he looks to return to the 20-goal plateau for the first time since 2017-18.
