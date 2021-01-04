Hornqvist was deemed "unfit to play" Monday, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

This doesn't necessarily mean Hornqvist is in danger of missing the season opener against Dallas on Jan. 14. It's simply a broad statement, and unless coach Joel Quenneville elaborates, there's no reason for alarm. Once Hornqvist returns to the ice, he'll likely skate on the third line. The 34-year-old winger produced 32 points over 52 games with the Penguins last year.