Hornqvist (upper body) will not play Sunday against Anaheim, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Hornqvist will miss his second straight game after suffering an injury Thursday. The veteran winger is considered day-to-day, so he could return as early as Wednesday against Carolina. Aleksi Heponiemi will make his season debut Sunday.
