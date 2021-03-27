Head coach Joel Quenneville said Saturday that Hornqvist (undisclosed) will miss roughly a week, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Hornqvist exited Thursday's game against the Blackhawks with an undisclosed injury, and it appears he'll miss a few games as a result. The 34-year-old was having a solid campaign prior to this injury, posting 12 goals and 13 assists across 33 contests. The Panthers will likely need to mix up their lines with both Hornqvist and Aleksander Barkov (lower body) out.