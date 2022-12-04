Hornqvist (upper body) will not return to Saturday's game versus the Kraken.
Hornqvist was injured in the second period of the contest, and he joins a growing list of injured Panthers. The team was already playing with only 17 skaters and lost defenseman Radko Gudas (upper body) earlier in the game. Hornqvist's status should be updated before Tuesday's game in Winnipeg.
