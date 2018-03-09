Panthers' Patrick Bajkov: Inks entry-level deal

Bajkov agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Florida on Friday.

Bajkov has racked up 91 points in 67 outings with the WHL this season. The 20-year-old will likely join AHL Springfield for the remainder of the year, before his ELC kicks in ahead of next season. The winger will be facing high expectations in the minors given his productive junior career.

