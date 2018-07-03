Thompson signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Monday, the Panthers' official site reports.

It will be Thompson's second stint with the Panthers, after the 29-year-old played for the team during the 2016-17 season, recording three assists over 21 games. Last season, Thompson appeared in 76 games for the Chicago Wolves of the AHL, registering 38 points (24-14-38).