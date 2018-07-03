Panthers' Paul Thompson: Signs with Panthers
Thompson signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Monday, the Panthers' official site reports.
It will be Thompson's second stint with the Panthers, after the 29-year-old played for the team during the 2016-17 season, recording three assists over 21 games. Last season, Thompson appeared in 76 games for the Chicago Wolves of the AHL, registering 38 points (24-14-38).
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Thompson: Sent down to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Thompson: Recalled from AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Thompson: Waived by club•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Thompson: Signed to one-year deal•
-
Panthers' Paul Thompson: Sent down Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Paul Thompson: Two points in last five games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...