Desrosiers was elevated to the active roster Monday and will serve as the backup against Dallas.
Desrosiers could be in the mix to start one of the team's last three regular-season contests, though it could depend on where the Panthers find themselves in the NHL standings. It's a crowded crease in Florida right now with Spencer Knight forcing his way into the lineup and Chris Driedger (lower body) still sidelined.
More News
