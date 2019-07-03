Panthers' Philippe Desrosiers: Another goalie joining Cats
Desrosiers signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Panthers on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Desrosiers' services almost certainly won't be needed at the NHL level with Florida also signing Sergei Bobrovsky in free agency and drafting Spencer Knight in the first round.
