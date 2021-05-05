Desrosiers was reassigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Desrosiers backed up Spencer Knight in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky should be back to starting duties after a day off, so Desrosiers won't be needed on the active roster in the immediate future.
