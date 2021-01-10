Desrosiers was waived by the Panthers on Sunday, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Desrosiers failed to make the final roster, as the 2013 second-round pick has yet to make his NHL debut. The 25-year-old logged 19 games with AHL Springfield last season and posted a .916 save percentage. If he clears waivers, Desrosiers will be assigned to AHL Syracuse.