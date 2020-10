Desrosiers signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Wednesday.

Desrosiers spent the 2019-20 season with AHL Springfield, compiling a 16-10-2 record while posting a 3.05 GAA and .916 save percentage. He's expected to slot in as the No. 4 netminder on the Panthers' organizational depth chart, so it's safe to assume he won't see any NHL action next season.