Desrosiers was promoted to the active roster Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Desrosiers spent nearly all season on the taxi squad. It's unlikely the 25-year-old goalie draws into any playoff games barring a brutal run of injuries to the Panthers' goaltenders.
More News
-
Panthers' Philippe Desrosiers: Descends to taxi squad•
-
Panthers' Philippe Desrosiers: Added to active roster•
-
Panthers' Philippe Desrosiers: Designated for waivers•
-
Panthers' Philippe Desrosiers: Inks one-year deal with Florida•
-
Philippe Desrosiers: Not qualified by Panthers•
-
Panthers' Philippe Desrosiers: Another goalie joining Cats•