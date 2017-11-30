Panthers' Radim Vrbata: Activated Thursday
Vrbata (face) was removed from injured reserve Thursday and could play against the Sharks on Friday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The Czech winger took a puck to the face on Nov. 18 and has missed the five games since. While Vrbata's status for Friday is still a question mark, he was given medical clearance Wednesday so a return to the lineup will likely come Saturday at the latest. A 20-goal scorer just a season ago, Vrbata has just three goals in 19 games thus far in 2017-18.
