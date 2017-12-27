Panthers' Radim Vrbata: Doubtful Thursday
Vrbata is unlikely to play against the Flyers on Thursday due to illness, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
With just one point in his last 12 contests, fantasy owners are unlikely to be overly concerned with Vrbata's absence. The 36-year-old has not lived up to expectations after coming over from Arizona, where he racked up 20 goals and 35 helpers in 2016-17. At this point, the winger may be hard pressed to reach the 30-point mark, much less getting back to being a 50-point producer.
