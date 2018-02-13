Panthers' Radim Vrbata: Healthy scratch once again
Vrbata was a healthy scratch for the sixth straight game for Monday's tilt with the Oilers.
The 36-year-old NHL veteran is seemingly watching his career come to an end. Vrbata has just five goals and 13 points in 35 games this season and it doesn't look like he'll see much more playing time down the stretch. He can certainly be replaced in all fantasy formats.
