Panthers' Radim Vrbata: Leads with hat trick

Vrbata tallied three goals -- one on the power play -- in an 8-3 victory over the Ducks on Thursday.

Oddly enough, the 36-year-old hadn't scored a goal this season before Thursday's hat trick. Vrbata now has eight points in nine games played. He'll look to keep the momentum going against Detroit on Saturday.

