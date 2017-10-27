Panthers' Radim Vrbata: Leads with hat trick
Vrbata tallied three goals -- one on the power play -- in an 8-3 victory over the Ducks on Thursday.
Oddly enough, the 36-year-old hadn't scored a goal this season before Thursday's hat trick. Vrbata now has eight points in nine games played. He'll look to keep the momentum going against Detroit on Saturday.
