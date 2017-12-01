Panthers' Radim Vrbata: Looks ready to go
Vrbata (face) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Sharks, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Considering that Vrbata was activated from injured reserve Thursday, and he hasn't had any apparent setbacks, we're confident that you can safely deploy the shootout specialist in all fantasy leagues at this time.
