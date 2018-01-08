Panthers' Radim Vrbata: May be available Tuesday

Vrbata (illness) could return to the lineup against the Blues on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Vrbata has missed five consecutive games due to his illness, but appears to be trending in the right direction. The veteran figures to take on a bottom-six role in his return, with who comes out of the lineup still to be determined. The winger has just one goal in his previous 21 outings and could struggle to reach the 30-point mark this season -- a year removed from putting up 55 points with Arizona in 2016-17.