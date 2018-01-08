Panthers' Radim Vrbata: May be available Tuesday
Vrbata (illness) could return to the lineup against the Blues on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Vrbata has missed five consecutive games due to his illness, but appears to be trending in the right direction. The veteran figures to take on a bottom-six role in his return, with who comes out of the lineup still to be determined. The winger has just one goal in his previous 21 outings and could struggle to reach the 30-point mark this season -- a year removed from putting up 55 points with Arizona in 2016-17.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...