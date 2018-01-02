Panthers' Radim Vrbata: Out again Tuesday

Vrbata (illness) will miss a third straight game Tuesday against Minnesota, Matthew DeFranks of the Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Panthers have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for Vrbata's recovery, so at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return to the lineup. The veteran winger will likely return to a bottom-six role once he's cleared to play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories