Panthers' Radim Vrbata: Out Wednesday
Vrbata (undisclosed) won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Maple Leafs, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Panthers have yet to shed any light on the specific nature of Vrbata's injury, but he'll miss a second straight game Wednesday with his mystery ailment. Connor Brickley will continue to skate in a top-six role while Vrbata remains sidelined.
More News
-
Panthers' Radim Vrbata: Leads with hat trick•
-
Panthers' Radim Vrbata: Stays productive Thursday night•
-
Panthers' Radim Vrbata: Joins talented forward ranks in Florida•
-
Coyotes' Radim Vrbata: Exposed to Vegas expansion draft•
-
Coyotes' Radim Vrbata: Reaches 20-goal mark with pair against Vancouver•
-
Coyotes' Radim Vrbata: Returning for personal grudge match•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...