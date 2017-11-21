Panthers' Radim Vrbata: Out Wednesday

Vrbata (undisclosed) won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Maple Leafs, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The Panthers have yet to shed any light on the specific nature of Vrbata's injury, but he'll miss a second straight game Wednesday with his mystery ailment. Connor Brickley will continue to skate in a top-six role while Vrbata remains sidelined.