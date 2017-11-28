Panthers' Radim Vrbata: Remains on IR
Vrbata (face) is still on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Vrbata will miss a fifth consecutive game Tuesday, and the Panthers have yet to release any information regarding a potential timetable for his return to action. The veteran winger has been a solid producer for Florida this season, notching three goals and 11 points in 19 contests, so he's definitely worth holding onto in deeper fantasy formats. The Panthers should update Vrbata's status once he's able to return to practice with his teammates.
