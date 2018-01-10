Panthers' Radim Vrbata: Returns for Tuesday's game

Vrbata (illness) will play Tuesday against the Blues, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Vrbata has sat out for five games with this illness, suiting up last Dec. 23. The 36-year-old is having a clear slump after last season's 55-point effort, having just four goals and eight assists through 30 games this campaign. Vrbata has occasionally played on the power play this season, but it's unclear if he'll jump back into that role after being out of commission for over two weeks.