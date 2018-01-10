Panthers' Radim Vrbata: Returns for Tuesday's game
Vrbata (illness) will play Tuesday against the Blues, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Vrbata has sat out for five games with this illness, suiting up last Dec. 23. The 36-year-old is having a clear slump after last season's 55-point effort, having just four goals and eight assists through 30 games this campaign. Vrbata has occasionally played on the power play this season, but it's unclear if he'll jump back into that role after being out of commission for over two weeks.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...