Panthers' Radim Vrbata: Stays productive Thursday night
During Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues, Vrbata picked up an assist for the third consecutive game.
The 16-year NHL veteran got the power-play helper on a Jared McCann goal during the second period and now has one assist in each game this season. Coming off a 55-point effort last year, Vrbata is in a position to have another productive year. Through three games, the 36-year-old is averaging 2:13 in power-play ice time and has logged 13 shots on goal.
