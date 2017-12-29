Panthers' Radim Vrbata: Unlikely to play Saturday
Vrbata (illness) is doubtful for Saturday's tilt versus the Canadiens, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Vrbata appears set to miss his second straight game, but is trending in the right direction and will probably be available for Tuesday's matchup with the Wild, barring a recurrence of his flu symptoms. The winger has just one goal in his previous 21 outings and seems unlikely to match his 2016-17 numbers (20 goals and 35 helpers). Once healthy to play, the veteran could find himself permanently relegated to a bottom-six role.
