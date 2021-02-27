site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Radko Gudas: Back at it
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gudas will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Hurricanes.
Gudas will skate on Florida's third pairing Saturday. He's picked up two helpers through 18 games this campaign.
