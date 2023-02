Gudas (undisclosed) is still being evaluated after leaving Saturday's 7-3 loss to Nashville early in the second period, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Gudas appeared to be hurt blocking a shot with his right wrist area during a Florida penalty kill. He finished the contest with one shot on goal, two hits and four blocks in 6:59 of ice time. Coach Paul Maurice said Saturday that an update on the 32-year-old blueliner may come Sunday.