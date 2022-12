Gudas (concussion) will be a game-time decision prior to Saturday's contest with the Devils.

Gudas has missed six games since suffering a concussion on Dec. 3 in Seattle. He'd likely slot back into Florida's bottom pairing if he's able to go Saturday in place of Josh Mahura or Matt Kiersted. The physical blueliner has two goals and four assists through 25 games this season while adding 95 hits and 41 blocked shots.