Gudas scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Gudas tallied at 2:45 of the second period on a pass from Keith Yandle. The 30-year-old Gudas hasn't done much on offense this season with only six points in 42 games. The Czech blueliner has added 69 shots on goal, 190 hits, 55 blocked shots and 29 PIM as a physical and defensive presence.