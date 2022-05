Gudas (lower body) is expected to play in Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Capitals, per Bally Sports Florida.

Gudas missed the last two games of the regular season, but his injury wasn't expected to keep him sidelined for long. The 31-year-old racked up 16 points, 355 hits, 118 blocked shots, 105 PIM and a plus-27 rating as a strong physical presence in 77 games this season. He may not chip in much offense, but his toughness and defense should keep him in a top-four role.