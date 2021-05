Gudas earned an assist, logged six hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Gudas earned the secondary helper on a Nikita Gusev goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Gudas remains more of a physical presence than a scoring threat with 10 points, 229 hits, 63 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 51 outings.