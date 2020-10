Gudas penned a three-year, $7.5 million deal with the Panthers on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Gudas is a solid bottom-pairing defenseman who can chip in between 15-20 points but won't eat up significant minutes, as he has never averaged over 20 minutes of ice time in a season. At this point, the 29-year-old blueliner figures to pair up with fellow new addition Markus Nutivaara, though Riley Stillman and Brady Keeper should challenge for minutes.