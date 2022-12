Gudas (concussion) may be cleared to play in time for Thursday's clash with Montreal.

If Gudas plays, it would bring his 10-game stint on injured reserve to an end. Additionally, Matt Kiersted would be the most likely player dropped from the lineup whenever Gudas is ready to return. Considering Gudas has failed to reach the 20-point mark in three straight seasons, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting much in the way of value from the Czech blueliner.