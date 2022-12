Gudas (concussion) won't play Tuesday against Columbus, but he could return to action Thursday versus Pittsburgh or Saturday against the Devils, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Gudas will miss a fifth straight contest Tuesday, but it appears his absence will likely come to an end sooner rather than later. Look for Gudas, who's picked up six points and 95 hits through 25 contests this season, to return to a bottom-four role once he's cleared to play.