Gudas scored a goal and provided eight hits in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Lightning.

Following up on a blocked shot, Gudas scored his first career playoff goal from a weird angle on Andrei Vasilevskiy. Drafted by the Lightning in 2010, Gudas had one of his best games with eight hits, four shots on goal and a plus-3. The 30-year-old provided only 11 points in 54 games this season, along with 250 hits and 72 blocks.