Gudas does not have a timetable in place for his return after going into concussion protocol, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Gudas was injured in Saturday's game versus Seattle. The Panthers brought up blueliner Matt Kiersted from AHL Charlotte on Monday as a replacement. Gudas has two goals, four assists, 49 shots on net, 41 blocks and 95 hits in 25 games this year.