Gudas posted an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Not known for his offensive skill, Gudas did pretty well to create a well-rounded stat line, highlighted by his secondary helper on Patric Hornqvist's third-period goal. The 30-year-old Gudas signed a three-year deal with the Panthers in October, so he's going to be a factor on the blue line for some time. He'll mostly contribute in defensive metrics -- Gudas had 164 hits, 75 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating to go with 15 points in 63 appearances for the Capitals last year.