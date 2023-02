Gudas (undisclosed) practiced Sunday after departing Saturday's contest early, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Gudas left Saturday's game against the Predators early after he was hit with a puck in the second period. However, it appears the veteran blueliner will be good to go before Monday's game against Anaheim. Gudas has two goals and seven assists through 49 games this season while providing a physical presence at the backend with 190 hits and 84 blocked shots.