Panthers' Radko Gudas: Rights traded to Florida

Gudas' (ankle) rights were traded to the Panthers from the Ducks on Monday in exchange for the rights to A.J. Greer.

Gudas spent the past three seasons in Anaheim, most recently generating two goals, 11 assists, 164 hits, 88 blocked shots and 67 PIM while averaging 16:11 of ice time across 56 regular-season appearances during the 2025-26 campaign. Prior to his stint with the Ducks, he spent three years with the Panthers, and he'll be eligible to sign with Florida before his impending free agency.