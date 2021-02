Gudas (upper body) will not play in Thursday's game against Dallas, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Gudas went through pre-game warmups ahead of Thursday's game, but he was deemed unable to play. The 30-year-old's loss will be felt on the defensive end, as he's racked up 98 hits and 21 blocks this season through 18 games. In his stead, Noah Juulsen will draw into the lineup on defense.