Gudas record three assists in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

All three points -- in fact, all four of the Panthers' goals -- came in the third period as they tried desperately to claw their way back from a 2-0 deficit, to no avail, and avoid a loss that would book them a ticket to Boston for the first round. Gudas has just one point, a helper, in his prior 12 games, and the physical blueliner's last multi-point performance came May 20, 2021, but his fantasy value doesn't come from his offensive skill. The 32-year-old finishes the season with 312 hits, second in the NHL to Luke Schenn, and 2022-23 marks the third time in Gudas' career he's topped 300.