Gudas scored a goal on two shots, logged six hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Gudas gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead in the second period. The 32-year-old blueliner notched his first tally of the year to go with three helpers through 11 contests. Offense isn't the largest part of his game -- he's much more of a physical player, as evidenced by his 35 hits, 14 PIM and 18 blocked shots so far. He's added 26 shots on net and a plus-1 rating, so fantasy managers that can weather his pedestrian offense will benefit from his heavy play.