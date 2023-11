Asplund was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Thursday.

The 25-year-old center played in 46 NHL games last season, split between Buffalo and Nashville, picking up two goals and eight points. Asplund had two goals and five points in seven AHL games before his recall. Evan Rodrigues (undisclosed) missed practice Wednesday and if he is unable to go versus the Red Wings on Thursday, then expect to see Asplund in the lineup.