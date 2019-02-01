Sheahan -- along with Derick Brassard (upper body) a 2019 second-round pick and two 2019 fourth-round picks -- was brought in to Florida via trade with Pittsburgh in exchange for Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann.

Sheahan started off strong for the Penguins last season, as he notched 11 goals, 21 helpers and 104 shots in 73 outings, but has once again fallen into a slump this year. The 26-year-old center has managed just nine points in 49 games while playing on the fourth line. The Ontario native could slot into a natural center position with the Panthers, rather than being deployed as a winger as he was in Pittsburgh, which could help him rediscover his scoring touch.